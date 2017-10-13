Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $19.82 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.44.

Get Twitter Inc. alerts:

Twitter (NYSE TWTR) opened at 18.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. Twitter has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock’s market cap is $13.52 billion.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.63 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/twitter-inc-twtr-upgraded-at-vetr-inc.html.

In related news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $75,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 273,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $4,416,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,710,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,802,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,335,330 shares of company stock worth $23,015,312. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Twitter by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,542,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after buying an additional 153,668 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 455,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 49,193 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Twitter by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.