Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $391,000 in Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (PNK) Stock

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 121,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 92.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the first quarter worth $220,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 10.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

In other news, EVP Neil E. Walkoff sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $1,148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,398,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 21,600 shares of Pinnacle Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 828,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,393.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ PNK) opened at 24.37 on Friday. Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pinnacle Entertainment had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $653.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc is an owner, operator and developer of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Midwest, South and West. The Company’s Midwest segment includes Ameristar Council Bluffs, Ameristar East Chicago, Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St.

