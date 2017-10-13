Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $375,000 in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Stock

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Columbus McKinnon Corporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation in the first quarter worth about $6,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,393,000 after acquiring an additional 152,165 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation by 188.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 147,775 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation in the second quarter worth about $2,490,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation by 94.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 160,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) opened at 37.49 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $848.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.90.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Columbus McKinnon Corporation had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy T. Tevens sold 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $281,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,437,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,932 shares of company stock valued at $5,416,512. Corporate insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

