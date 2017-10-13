Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Increases Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 9,426.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,711,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,976,000 after buying an additional 5,651,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,194,000 after buying an additional 564,067 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 5,882,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,725,000 after buying an additional 447,005 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,475,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,770,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,611,000 after buying an additional 344,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) opened at 41.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 0.51.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.11 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post $0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 21,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.83 per share, for a total transaction of $880,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.79 per share, with a total value of $41,197.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 424,319 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,491 over the last 90 days. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii markets.

