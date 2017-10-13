Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires New Position in LendingClub Corporation (LC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $10,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub Corporation by 64.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,449,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after buying an additional 1,350,834 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in LendingClub Corporation by 10,457.7% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 87,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 86,694 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub Corporation by 8.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub Corporation by 23.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,610,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after buying an additional 1,817,453 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/tudor-investment-corp-et-al-acquires-new-position-in-lendingclub-corporation-lc.html.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. LendingClub Corporation had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

In other LendingClub Corporation news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sameer Gulati sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $42,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,537.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,070 shares of company stock worth $1,283,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LendingClub Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LendingClub Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LendingClub Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

LendingClub Corporation Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that has been closed to many investors and only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.