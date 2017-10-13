Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK) Holdings Cut by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 889.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,071,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 963,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 46.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 298,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,051 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.93%.

TBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. FBR & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In related news, Director Charles A. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.66 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services.

