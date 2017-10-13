Triton International Limited (TRTN) Receives $37.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Triton International Limited (NASDAQ:TRTN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Triton International Limited in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Triton International Limited in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Triton International Limited in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Triton International Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
In related news, insider Kevin Valentine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Triton International Limited in the second quarter worth approximately $874,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Triton International Limited by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Triton International Limited in the second quarter worth approximately $12,404,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Triton International Limited in the second quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triton International Limited by 2.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 317,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Triton International Limited (TRTN) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 264,853 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 51.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $38.19.
Triton International Limited (NASDAQ:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th.
About Triton International Limited
