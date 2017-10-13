Shares of TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRS shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded TriMas Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded TriMas Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded TriMas Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised TriMas Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get TriMas Corp alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TriMas Corp (TRS) Receives $25.25 Average PT from Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/trimas-corp-trs-receives-25-25-average-pt-from-analysts.html.

Shares of TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) traded up 0.72% during trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 89,229 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. TriMas Corp has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The firm’s market cap is $1.28 billion.

TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $213.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.22 million. TriMas Corp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.96%. TriMas Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriMas Corp news, Director Nancy Gougarty sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $145,873.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Swart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $74,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas Corp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas Corp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

About TriMas Corp

TriMas Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered products for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered closure and dispensing systems for a range of end markets, including steel and plastic industrial, and consumer packaging applications.

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.