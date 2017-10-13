Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,937 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Nike by 75.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,092 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Nike by 91.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nike by 7.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $51.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other Nike news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $855,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $339,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,045 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,338 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Nike, Inc. (NKE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/trillium-asset-management-llc-raises-position-in-nike-inc-nke.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.