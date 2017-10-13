TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 19,738.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,584,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,053,000 after buying an additional 18,490,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 292.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,696,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,810,000 after buying an additional 2,008,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,209,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,340,000 after buying an additional 1,070,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,010,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,613,000 after buying an additional 1,041,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group Inc. alerts:

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) opened at 14.61 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $568.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.72 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/tri-pointe-group-inc-tph-shares-sold-by-hightower-advisors-llc.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays PLC lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.