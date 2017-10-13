Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Celgene Corporation comprises about 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Celgene Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Celgene Corporation by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Celgene Corporation by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Celgene Corporation by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene Corporation alerts:

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $248,498.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at $564,768.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total value of $1,008,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,010.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,233 shares of company stock worth $6,268,259. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CELG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Celgene Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Celgene Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.42 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Celgene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.93 to $131.70 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 138.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average of $129.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.88. Celgene Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $147.17.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 21.35%. Celgene Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celgene Corporation will post $7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/traynor-capital-management-inc-raises-holdings-in-celgene-corporation-celg.html.

Celgene Corporation Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.