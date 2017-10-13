Transdigm Group’s (TDG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in a report released on Thursday. Robert W. Baird currently has a $300.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transdigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.58.

Shares of Transdigm Group (TDG) traded down 0.25% during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.49. The company had a trading volume of 387,006 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.12 and its 200-day moving average is $260.80. Transdigm Group has a 52 week low of $203.72 and a 52 week high of $295.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.32. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $907.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group will post $12.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.56, for a total value of $1,665,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,011,569.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $4,881,360. Company insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 142.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

