Transcat (TRNS) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.00

Media coverage about Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) has trended somewhat negative on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Transcat earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.288989394247 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.28 million during the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

In related news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Moore sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc is a provider of calibration and laboratory instrument services and a distributor of professional grade test, measurement and control instrumentation. The Company conducts its business through two segments: service (Service) and distribution (Distribution). Through the Service segment, the Company offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance and other related services, a majority of which are processed through its asset management system, CalTrak (CalTrak).

