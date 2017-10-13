Traders Sell Waste Management, Inc. (WM) on Strength (WM)

Investors sold shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $22.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $57.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.60 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Waste Management had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Waste Management traded up $0.34 for the day and closed at $77.08

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.42%.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $36,369.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,218.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $33,694.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

