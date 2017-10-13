Traders Sell Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) on Strength (DWDP)

Investors sold shares of DowDuPont Inc (NASDAQ:DWDP) on strength during trading on Friday. $50.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $99.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.16 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, DowDuPont had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $71.43

DWDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75. The company’s market capitalization is $166.86 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,364,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,121,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,194,000.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, and a pipeline of germplasm, traits and crop protection.

