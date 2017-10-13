Traders Sell iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD) on Strength (LQD)

Investors sold shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE:LQD) on strength during trading on Friday. $102.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $194.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $92.11 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd had the 8th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd traded up $0.48 for the day and closed at $121.58
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.16.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.3228 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crow Point Partners LLC raised its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 4,797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,785,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,947,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,741,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter.
iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.