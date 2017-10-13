Traders Sell iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD) on Strength (LQD)

Investors sold shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE:LQD) on strength during trading on Friday. $102.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $194.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $92.11 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd had the 8th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd traded up $0.48 for the day and closed at $121.58

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.16.

Get iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.3228 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crow Point Partners LLC raised its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 4,797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,785,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,947,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,741,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/traders-sell-ishares-iboxx-invest-grade-corp-bd-fd-lqd-on-strength-lqd.html.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.