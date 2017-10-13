Traders Buy Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $72.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $41.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.35 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Best Buy Co. had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Best Buy Co. traded down ($1.70) for the day and closed at $55.47

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Best Buy Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Get Best Buy Co. Inc. alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Best Buy Co. had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post $4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $179,452.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 10,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $566,734.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,259 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,693 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co. by 18,281.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,050 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co. by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) on Weakness” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/traders-buy-shares-of-best-buy-co-inc-bby-on-weakness.html.

About Best Buy Co.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.