Traders Buy Ford Motor Company (F) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $97.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.43 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Ford Motor had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Ford Motor traded down ($0.07) for the day and closed at $12.05

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Vetr raised Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Standpoint Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.52%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Hinrichs sold 40,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $453,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Armstrong sold 22,076 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $273,080.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,700 shares of company stock worth $2,486,044. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

