Town Centre Securities Plc (TOWN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) opened at 305.00 on Wednesday. Town Centre Securities Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 260.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 318.75. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 162.14 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 304.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 293.91.

Town Centre Securities Plc Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC is the United Kingdom-based property investment and development company. The Company is engaged in the property investment, development and trading, and the provision of car parking. The Company operates through two segments: property rental and car park operations. The Company has a portfolio around the United Kingdom, which consists of retail and office accommodation with over 900,000 square feet of retail space and over 360,000 square feet of prime office space.

