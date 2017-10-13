Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,494 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19,732.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) traded up 0.32% during trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. 149,188 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. The firm’s market cap is $10.92 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

In related news, General Counsel Sean N. Markowitz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,926.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack A. Fusco bought 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,927,365.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,750 shares of company stock worth $1,257,000.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

