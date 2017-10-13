Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Stake in AU Optronics Corp (AUO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AU Optronics Corp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AU Optronics Corp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in AU Optronics Corp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in AU Optronics Corp by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,670,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 475,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AU Optronics Corp by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) traded up 2.2487% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.0695. 77,121 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.4197 and a beta of 0.46. AU Optronics Corp has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $84.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.09 billion. AU Optronics Corp had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AU Optronics Corp will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AUO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AU Optronics Corp in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS AG downgraded shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About AU Optronics Corp

AU Optronics Corp. is a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel provider. The Company operates in two business segments: display business and solar business. Through Display business segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets flat panel displays and most of its products are TFT-LCD panels.

