Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 8,998 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 300.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.05%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 price objective on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed multi-anchored shopping centers in 12 metropolitan markets in the United States.

