TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. TheStreet raised TopBuild Corp. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of TopBuild Corp. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered TopBuild Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 44,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $2,519,864.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,108.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 24.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 9.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 47.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $474.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. TopBuild Corp. had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 3.73%. TopBuild Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

About TopBuild Corp.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: Installation (TruTeam) and Distribution (Service Partners). Its Installation segment principally includes the sales and installation of insulation and other building products.

