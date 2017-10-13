Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.15 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,276,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 6,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Vetr cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,033.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,080.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,034.07.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.92, for a total transaction of $3,879,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley M. Tilghman sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.09, for a total transaction of $492,497.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,442.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $38,042,264. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) opened at 987.83 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $727.54 and a 52 week high of $994.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $940.16 and a 200 day moving average of $923.18. The company has a market cap of $684.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

