TMAC Resources Inc (TMR) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TMR. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 price target on TMAC Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TMAC Resources from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TMAC Resources from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded TMAC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.70.

In other TMAC Resources news, insider Jason Ira Goldman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,800.00. Insiders have bought 10,800 shares of company stock worth $96,559 in the last quarter.

