Timken Steel Corporation (TMST) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Timken Steel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TMST. BidaskClub upgraded Timken Steel Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Timken Steel Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timken Steel Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on Timken Steel Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $23.00 price target on Timken Steel Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken Steel Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Timken Steel Corporation (NYSE TMST) traded up 3.31% on Thursday, reaching $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 354,884 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The stock’s market capitalization is $776.09 million. Timken Steel Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Timken Steel Corporation by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Timken Steel Corporation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken Steel Corporation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Timken Steel Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Timken Steel Corporation by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Timken Steel Corporation Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations.

