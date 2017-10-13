Timken Steel Corporation (TMST) Holdings Increased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken Steel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Timken Steel Corporation worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Timken Steel Corporation by 51,982.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Timken Steel Corporation by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,016,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,032,000 after purchasing an additional 699,127 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Timken Steel Corporation by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,115,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 557,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Timken Steel Corporation by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 556,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Timken Steel Corporation by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 325,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TMST shares. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Timken Steel Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Timken Steel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken Steel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Timken Steel Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Timken Steel Corporation (NYSE TMST) opened at 16.91 on Friday. Timken Steel Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $751.21 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.

About Timken Steel Corporation

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations.

