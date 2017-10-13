Time Warner Inc. (TWX) Position Boosted by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Time Warner during the second quarter worth $33,886,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Time Warner by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,756 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $397,891,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Time Warner by 27.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,132 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Time Warner by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 897,692 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $90,137,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Time Warner by 10.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

TWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Time Warner in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $102.42) on shares of Time Warner in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Time Warner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE TWX) traded down 0.69% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.75. 679,949 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.32. Time Warner Inc. has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $103.90.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Time Warner had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Time Warner Inc. will post $6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

