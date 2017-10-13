TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 22,903 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,903 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,667,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,957,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,177,000.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE AMN) opened at 41.60 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.79 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 6,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $317,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

