TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 68.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 61,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 121.1% during the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,743,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,823,000 after buying an additional 113,307 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 121.0% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 170,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) opened at 34.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.47. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.00 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.91%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company with its principal subsidiaries engaged in electric utility and banking businesses operating primarily in the State of Hawaii. The Company’s subsidiaries include Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc (Hawaiian Electric) and ASB Hawaii, Inc (ASB Hawaii).

