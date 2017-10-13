TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Buys 80,367 Shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COTV) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,367 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Cotiviti Holdings worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cotiviti Holdings by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cotiviti Holdings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cotiviti Holdings by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,843,000 after buying an additional 320,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cotiviti Holdings by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,737,000 after buying an additional 467,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cotiviti Holdings by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 148,294 shares in the last quarter.

COTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Cotiviti Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cotiviti Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Cotiviti Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Cotiviti Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other Cotiviti Holdings news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 9,257,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $341,329,592.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $708,096.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,474,955.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,100,149 shares of company stock valued at $372,455,423.

Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) opened at 34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 42.63. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $41.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31.

Cotiviti Holdings (NASDAQ:COTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Cotiviti Holdings had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cotiviti Holdings Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc is a provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. The Company focuses primarily on the healthcare sector. The Company operates through two segments: Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. Through its Healthcare segment, the Company offers prospective and retrospective claims accuracy solutions to healthcare payers in the United States.

