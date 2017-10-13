ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) Given a €34.50 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a €34.50 ($40.59) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank Ag set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays PLC set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp AG presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.47 ($32.32).

Get ThyssenKrupp AG alerts:

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) traded up 0.17% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €23.74. 19,243 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is €13.44 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.30. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 52 week low of €19.40 and a 52 week high of €27.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/thyssenkrupp-ag-tka-given-a-34-50-price-target-at-bnp-paribas.html.

ThyssenKrupp AG Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.