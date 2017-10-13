Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,127 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $768,129.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,977 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $1,564,099.11.

On Friday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,266 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,581,132.98.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,105 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,559,245.50.

On Monday, October 2nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,951 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $1,490,373.73.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,340 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $723,045.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,909 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $1,465,108.68.

On Monday, September 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,488 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $682,865.92.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 31,453 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $1,381,101.23.

On Friday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,730 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $1,426,373.40.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,543 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $1,414,318.78.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ IBKR) opened at 47.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.96. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $48.15.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

