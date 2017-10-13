TheStreet Upgrades Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) to B

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont Mining Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation from $43.50 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. Newmont Mining Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Newmont Mining Corporation news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $46,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $73,436.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,443.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,866. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Affiliated Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Newmont Mining Corporation by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Affiliated Capital Corp. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 43,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Banced Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banced Corp now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

