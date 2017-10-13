Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 14,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $451,395.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,241.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Pasqualone bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 213,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,161.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $494,300. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ TBPH) opened at 33.54 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.81 billion. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in creating medicines for patients suffering from serious illness. The Company operates in the segment of discovery (research), development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline of internally discovered product candidates includes medicines to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions primarily in the acute care setting.

