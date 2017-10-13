Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Theravance has only one marketed product in its portfolio, Vibativ. Though Vibativ continues to perform well, the company’s sole dependence on the drug for growth is concerning. Moreover, its pipeline programs targeting the therapeutic areas are highly competitive which could affect the company’s operating results. Also, any agreement termination might be a huge setback for the company, as had been the case in the past. However, we are positive on Theravance’s efforts to expand the Vibativ’s label, which, if approved for additional indications, would be commercially significant. Further, Theravance’s collaboration agreement with Mylan for revefenacin, is a big positive. Its shares have outperformed the industry so far this year.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In related news, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 14,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $451,395.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,241.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick E. Winningham acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 866,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,226,236.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $494,300. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $100,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,494.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 570.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in creating medicines for patients suffering from serious illness. The Company operates in the segment of discovery (research), development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline of internally discovered product candidates includes medicines to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions primarily in the acute care setting.

