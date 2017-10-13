The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Stars Group Inc. (NYSE:TSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Stars Group Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and sale of technology based gaming products and services. Its products include interactive gaming, land-based gaming and lottery solutions. The Stars Group Inc., formerly known as Amaya Inc, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of The Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of The Stars Group (TSG) opened at 20.25 on Wednesday. The Stars Group has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36.

The Stars Group (NYSE:TSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $305.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Stars Group will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

