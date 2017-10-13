The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) Stake Held by Barings LLC

Barings LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 64.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 910.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth about $558,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 55.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 54,903 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 86.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) opened at 20.20 on Friday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.91.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Michaels Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 target price on The Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

