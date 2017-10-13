The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,295 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.75% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $39,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 3,339.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,381,000 after buying an additional 2,416,207 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 27.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,889,000 after buying an additional 539,848 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 38.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,843,000 after buying an additional 366,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6,962.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 348,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBS Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 49.0% in the first quarter. RBS Partners L.P. now owns 526,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRG. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Seritage Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.19%.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties (Seritage) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate throughout the United States. Its assets are held by and its operations are primarily conducted through, directly or indirectly, Seritage Growth Properties, L.P.

