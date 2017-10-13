The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get The Joint Corp. alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of The Joint Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Joint Corp. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of The Joint Corp. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The Joint Corp. had a negative net margin of 48.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/the-joint-corp-jynt-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Joint Corp. by 44.2% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Joint Corp. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in The Joint Corp. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Joint Corp. during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in The Joint Corp. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,619,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention.

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.