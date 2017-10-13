The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. CLSA started coverage on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ GT) traded up 0.92% on Thursday, reaching $33.01. 3,661,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

In other news, insider Jean Claude Kihn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $249,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,501 shares of company stock worth $507,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 204,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

