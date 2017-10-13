The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup Inc. currently has $25.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group L.P. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered The Carlyle Group L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered The Carlyle Group L.P. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Get The Carlyle Group L.P. alerts:

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ CG) traded up 0.438% on Tuesday, reaching $24.055. The company had a trading volume of 107,342 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.335 and a beta of 1.84. The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $908.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. The Carlyle Group L.P. had a return on equity of 41.32% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group L.P. will post $2.83 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/the-carlyle-group-l-p-cg-downgraded-by-citigroup-inc.html.

In related news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 16,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $354,705.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 161,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,776 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group L.P. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group L.P. by 8.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group L.P. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group L.P. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 143,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group L.P. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is a diversified multi-product global alternative asset management firm. The Company operates in four segments: Corporate Private Equity (CPE), Real Assets, Global Market Strategies (GMS) and Investment Solutions. Corporate Private Equity advises its buyout and growth capital funds, which pursue various corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.