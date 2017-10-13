The AES Corporation (AES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

The AES Corporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. The AES Corporation has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The AES Corporation to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of The AES Corporation (AES) opened at 11.2634 on Friday. The AES Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.44 billion.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. The AES Corporation had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a positive return on equity of 15.86%. The AES Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Corporation will post $1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The AES Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of The AES Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AES Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of The AES Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The AES Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The AES Corporation Company Profile

The AES Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a diversified portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses. It is organized into six strategic business units (SBUs): the United States; Andes; Brazil; Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC); Europe, and Asia.

