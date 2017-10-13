Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Holdings Held by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC held its stake in shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,792 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 366,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,251,890,000 after acquiring an additional 292,602 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,601,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Tesla by 7,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 161,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 159,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,108,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ TSLA) traded up 0.2306% during trading on Friday, hitting $356.5001. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,103 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $59.50 billion. Tesla Inc. has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $389.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.03 and a 200 day moving average of $336.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc. will post ($6.41) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 44,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.36, for a total transaction of $15,240,299.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,111 shares in the company, valued at $12,290,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $748,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,446 shares of company stock valued at $17,504,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $357.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Vetr raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $361.76 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.37.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

