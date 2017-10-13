TESARO, Inc. (TSRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of TESARO and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Cann restated a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Get TESARO Inc. alerts:

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 million. TESARO had a negative net margin of 1,301.19% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/tesaro-inc-tsro-downgraded-by-valuengine.html.

In related news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total value of $70,211.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Grant C. Bogle sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,692 shares of company stock worth $4,628,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESARO in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of TESARO in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TESARO in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TESARO by 3,042.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESARO in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TESARO Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESARO Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.