Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Bond Prices Fall 1%

An issue of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) bonds fell 1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.125% coupon and is set to mature on May 1, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $97.21 and were trading at $98.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Tenet Healthcare Corporation alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) traded down 5.12% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 5,729,023 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.33 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $24.13.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Tenet Healthcare Corporation had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 204.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 103,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/tenet-healthcare-corporation-thc-bond-prices-fall-1.html.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.