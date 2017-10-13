Teekay Tankers (TNK) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.06

News stories about Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teekay Tankers earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.8106821084249 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Teekay Tankers Ltd. alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/teekay-tankers-tnk-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-06.html.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is an international provider of marine transportation to the oil industries. The Company’s business is to own crude oil and product tankers. The Company has two segments: conventional tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. Its conventional tanker segment consists of the operation of all of its tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.