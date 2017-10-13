Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Stake Held by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Teekay LNG Partners L.P. had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $99.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s payout ratio is 32.75%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is an international provider of marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and crude oil. The Company’s fleet, excluding newbuildings, consists of approximately 30 LNG carriers (including the six MALT LNG Carriers, four RasGas 3 LNG Carriers, four Angola LNG Carriers and two Exmar LNG Carriers), over 20 LPG carriers (including 20 Exmar LPG Carriers), approximately seven Suezmax-class crude oil tankers and a Handymax product tanker, all of which are double-hulled.

