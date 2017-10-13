Teck Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share (TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Research analysts at FBR & Co increased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.02. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

