Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) by 132.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.13% of Tech Data Corporation worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data Corporation during the second quarter valued at $35,974,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tech Data Corporation during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 612,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,845,000 after purchasing an additional 38,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 59.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data Corporation during the second quarter valued at $11,756,000.

Get Tech Data Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tech Data Corporation (TECD) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/tech-data-corporation-tecd-shares-bought-by-cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc.html.

Shares of Tech Data Corporation (TECD) opened at 94.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.78. Tech Data Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $111.10.

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.32). Tech Data Corporation had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corporation will post $8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Tech Data Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tech Data Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tech Data Corporation from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Tech Data Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

About Tech Data Corporation

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.